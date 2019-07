JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state power firm Eskom said on Tuesday that it expected to make a loss of around 20 billion rand ($1.41 billion) in the 2019/20 financial year, a similar loss to the previous year.

Eskom added in a presentation accompanying its 2018/19 financial results that it forecast negative cashflow of 5 billion rand in 2019/20, despite large bailouts from the government. ($1 = 14.1930 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning)