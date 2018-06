JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South African cash-strapped power firm Eskom will look to reduce its annual capital expenditure to 45 billion rand ($3.5 billion) from 55 billion rand in the current financial year to ease pressure on its balance sheet, new CEO Phakamani Hadebe said on Thursday. ($1 = 12.7913 rand) (Reporting by Alex Winning Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by James Macharia)