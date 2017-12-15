FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 1:28 PM / in 2 hours

South Africa's Eskom "disappointed" by 5 percent electricity tariff increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power utility Eskom said it was disappointed by energy regulator Nersa’s decision to grant it a 5.23 percent tariff increase, far less than the 19.9 percent in had requested, it said on Friday.

”We are disappointed that we couldn’t get at least a double digit increase or at least what we were hoping for. “We now have to go back to the drawing board,” Eskom’s spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

