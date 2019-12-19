Energy
December 19, 2019 / 9:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-managers from S.Africa's Eskom arrested - police

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Former managers from South Africa’s troubled state-run power firm Eskom have been arrested, a spokesman for the elite police unit the Hawks said on Thursday. An Eskom spokeswoman said she was not aware of the arrests.

A breaking news banner run on local TV news channel eNCA said the people had been arrested for alleged fraud and corruption amounting to some 745 million rand ($50.65 million). (Reporting by Emma Rumney and Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alison Williams)

