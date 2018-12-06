Basic Materials
December 6, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Plan to restructure $28 billion debt of South Africa's Eskom due in 2019

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s government is discussing restructuring the debt of ailing power utility Eskom but will only give details of what it plans to do next year, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday.

“That’s an issue that is being discussed in government and some time in the New Year government as a whole will give you some idea of where we are going,” Gordhan said referring to the firms debt of over 400 billion rand ($28 billion).

$1 = 14.0585 rand Reporting by Alexander Winning Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.