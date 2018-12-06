Plan to restructure $28 billion debt of South Africa's Eskom due in 2019

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s government is discussing restructuring the debt of ailing power utility Eskom but will only give details of what it plans to do next year, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday.

“That’s an issue that is being discussed in government and some time in the New Year government as a whole will give you some idea of where we are going,” Gordhan said referring to the firms debt of over 400 billion rand ($28 billion).