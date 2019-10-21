S.Africa President Ramaphosa: govt will soon announce Eskom CEO, stronger board

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government will soon announce both a permanent CEO and strengthened board for struggling power utility Eskom, after the reintroduction of rolling blackouts last week.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said the return of power cuts underscored the urgency of action required, and the government will do all it can to restore Eskom to viability and tackle its “daunting” level of debt. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)