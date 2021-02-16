Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.African court rules Eskom can recoup $685 mln more via power tariffs

By Reuters Staff

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s High Court ruled that utility Eskom could recoup 10 billion rand ($685 million) more from customers via power tariffs in the 2021/22 financial year, a copy of the judgment showed on Tuesday.

The judgment was based on an agreement between Eskom and regulator Nersa.

Eskom, which is mired in a financial crisis, says one of the major reasons for its financial woes is Nersa has consistently awarded it lower tariff increases than it has applied for.

$1 = 14.5882 rand Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Edmund Blair

