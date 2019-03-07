S.African regulator grants Eskom smaller tariff hikes than sought

PRETORIA, March 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s energy regulator Nersa on Thursday granted struggling state power firm Eskom average power price increases of 9.41 percent, 8.10 percent and 5.22 percent over the next three financial years, far below what Eskom had asked for.

Nersa also allowed Eskom to recover 3.869 billion rand ($270 million) from its customers for electricity supplied in the 2017/18 financial year, significantly below the 21.6 billion rand than Eskom had applied for.

Cash-strapped Eskom is struggling to emerge from a financial crisis. It wanted power price increases of 17.1 percent in 2019/20, 15.4 percent in 2020/21 and 15.5 percent in 2021/22.