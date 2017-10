CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wasteful spending at South Africa’s state power utility Eskom soared to 547 million rand ($40.24 million) in 2016/17 from 93 million rand in 2015/16, the Auditor General’s office told parliament on Tuesday.

Eskom is at the heart of allegations of illegal contracts and undue influence in awarding tenders to the Gupta family, friends of President Jacob Zuma, charges that have been denied.