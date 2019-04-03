South Africa considering more financial support for troubled Eskom

SASOLBURG, South Africa, April 3 (Reuters) - The highest levels of South Africa’s government are giving “serious consideration” to a variety of additional financial support measures for Eskom, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday.

“A variety of options are before us, and serious consideration is being given to all of them at the highest levels of government,” Gordhan told reporters at Eskom’s Lethabo power station.

“Once we have finessed the package, we will let you know either before the election (in May) or soon thereafter,” Gordhan added.