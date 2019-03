CAPE TOWN, March 22 (Reuters) - South Africa will get an additional 900 megawatts of power from Mozambique after power lines damaged by Cyclone Idai were restored, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

The downed power lines from Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa hydroplant had exacerbated a power crunch in South Africa, with utility Eskom implementing eight straight days of nationwide electricity cuts on Friday. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf. Editing by Jane Merriman)