Bonds News
June 29, 2020 / 4:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South African court sets aside three years of Eskom RCA balances

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s High Court on Monday set aside energy regulator Nersa’s regulatory clearing account (RCA) decisions for the 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17 financial years for state power utility Eskom, a copy of the court judgment showed.

Eskom applied to the court to dispute Nersa’s decision to only award it RCA balances of 32.69 billion rand ($1.9 billion) for those three financial years, compared to the 66.6 billion rand it had sought.

$1 = 17.3231 rand Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Nqobile Dludla

