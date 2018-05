JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom, which is struggling from a financial crisis, said on Thursday that it would not resort to controlled power blackouts this year despite previous reports that it was facing coal shortages.

“There will not be load-shedding this year,” said Eskom’s acting Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe, referring to forced interruptions to power supply. (Reporting by Alex Winning Editing by James Macharia)