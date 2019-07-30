Bonds News
July 30, 2019 / 12:34 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

South Africa's Eskom annual loss widens to $1.5 billion

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power utility Eskom said on Tuesday its annual loss widened to 20.7 billion rand ($1.46 billion) in the 2018/19 financial year, from 2.3 billion rand in the previous year.

Eskom is Africa’s largest public utility and South Africa’s most indebted state firm. The higher loss was partly driven by a steep increase in debt-servicing costs and fuel costs.

$1 = 14.1537 rand Reporting by Alexander Winning Writing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below