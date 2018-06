South Africa's Eskom can't guarantee power on Friday - spokesman

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power grid was stable early on Friday but controlled blackouts were still a possibility in the evening if union members don’t return to work, a spokesman for power utility Eskom said.

Eskom, which produces more than 90 percent of South Africa’s power, implemented controlled power outages late on Thursday after hundreds of union members protested over wages.

A National Union of Mineworkers spokesman said its members planned to picket outside Eskom power stations from 12 p.m. (1000 GMT). (Reporting by Joe Brock and Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)