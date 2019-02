JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Rolling electricity blackouts in South Africa could resume on Wednesday night, state power firm Eskom said, due to a constrained national power grid after units at its power stations failed.

“While the power system remains tight tonight, the probability of load-shedding remains possible should we lose additional units,” Eskom said in a statement posted on its Twitter page. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Jan Harvey)