South Africa's Eskom extends power cuts into Monday

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state power firm Eskom said on Sunday that it would extend electricity cuts until 5 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Monday.

Eskom said late on Saturday that it would cut up to 2,000 megawatts from the national grid from 2000 GMT on Saturday until 0600 GMT on Sunday, after a conveyor belt failure at its Medupi coal-fired power station.

The utility said on Sunday that the conveyor belt had been repaired but that the national power system was still constrained by plant breakdowns and planned maintenance. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kim Coghill)