South Africa's Eskom H1 profits down 34 pct, new board aims to stabilise firm

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South African state-run power utility Eskom said on Tuesday interim profits were down 34 percent to 6 billion rand ($504 million) on the back of declining sales and higher finance costs.

Eskom, which has been embroiled in a governance crisis and allegations of undue influence in awarding tenders, said in a statement it would address governance concerns and stabilise the firm through its new board. ($1 = 11.8966 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)