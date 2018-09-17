South Africa's Eskom has coal shortages at 10 power plants - spokesman

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Monday that it had less than 20 days of coal supplies at 10 of its 15 coal-fired power stations, posing a threat to national power supplies. “Out of our 15 coal-fired power stations, 10 of them have less than 20 days. Clearly this is contrary to what the regulator has prescribed,” Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.

Cash-strapped Eskom is critical to Africa’s most industrialised economy as it supplies more than 90 percent of its power and is one of its most indebted state firms. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Alexander Winning)