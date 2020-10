JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom made a net loss of 20.5 billion rand ($1.3 billion) in the financial year ended March 2020, smaller than a loss of 20.9 billion rand the year before, it said on Friday.

Eskom struggles to power Africa’s most industrialised economy and is dependent on government bailouts for its survival. ($1 = 16.1622 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning)