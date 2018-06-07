FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in an hour

South Africa's Eskom plans foreign bond sale in two months - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom plans to sell foreign debt in around two months following an improvement in investor sentiment, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We are seeing an increase in appetite from investors. From July last year to January we couldn’t even sell 1 billion rand ($78 million) of debt, but the situation has changed dramatically,” CEO Phakamani Hadebe.

“We plan a foreign issuance in around two months’ time.”

$1 = 12.8250 rand Reporting by Alexander Winning Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia

