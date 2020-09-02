South Africa's Eskom says gross debt rose to $29.3 bln as of March

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South African state power utility Eskom’s gross debt increased to 488 billion rand ($29.3 billion) as of March 2020, from 440 billion rand a year earlier, the firm said in a presentation to parliament on Wednesday.

Eskom added that its pre-audited results for the 2019/20 financial year reflected a closing cash balance of 23 billion rand, and that the risk of power cuts would remain until after it had completed an 18-month maintenance programme.