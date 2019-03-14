South Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts due to generation shortfall

JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state power firm Eskom said on Thursday it would cut 1,000 megawatts of electricity from the national grid from 0900 GMT, likely until 2100 GMT, because of a shortage of generating capacity.

Eskom is struggling to emerge from a severe financial crisis and has suffered a series of unplanned breakdowns at its creaking coal-fired power station fleet, which limit its ability to power Africa’s most industrialised economy. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)