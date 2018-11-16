Energy
November 16, 2018 / 8:33 AM / in an hour

South Africa's Eskom to revise coal contract strategy

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s cash-strapped power utility Eskom said on Friday it had revised its coal strategy to revert coal supply to long-term fixed-price contracts and extend contracts for “cost-plus” mines.

Eskom, which has warned of possible power outages after low coal stockpiles, said it would in the short term purchase four million tonnes of coal for immediate supply to recover all power stations to above the minimum required level by the end of March 2019. (Reporting by Alex Winning Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.