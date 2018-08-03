FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's NUM to seek members approval on latest wage offer by Eskom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will seek a mandate from its members to seal a wage agreement with struggling state-run power firm Eskom, a union source said on Friday.

Although Eskom is on a cost-cutting drive as it tries to emerge from a financial crisis, it caved in to union demands for higher pay after protesting workers forced some of its generating units to be switched off, leading to power outages in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

The Solidarity trade union said on Thursday it had accepted a wage offer from Eskom, but the other two bigger unions, including NUM, were yet to respond. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)

