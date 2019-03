JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who oversees power utility Eskom, said on Tuesday he cannot say yet when rolling blackouts that have been implemented due to capacity shortages will end.

Gordhan also told journalists that around 17,000 megawatts of Eskom’s installed capacity of 45,000 megawatts was unavailable. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Catherine Evans)