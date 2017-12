JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state owned power utility Eskom said on Thursday it will postponed its interim results announcement until early next year.

The cash-strapped utility, which has been gripped by a governance crisis in its board, said it needs time to review the impact of the increase and for its newly-appointed board members to review financials. It did not give a specific date for the release of the results. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)