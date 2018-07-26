FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:49 AM / in an hour

South Africa's ruling party wants private investment in Eskom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling party wants greater private investment in struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, African National Congress Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said on Thursday.

Mashatile also said the ruling party was holding discussions about splitting up Eskom’s operations. He was speaking during a business breakfast on the sideline of a BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Cash-strapped Eskom reported a 2.3 billion rand ($175 million) loss for the financial year which ended in March. ($1 = 13.1275 rand) (Reporting by Alex Winning Writing by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Ed Cropley)

