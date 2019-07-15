Bonds News
Treasurer of South Africa's Eskom quits in latest high-profile departure

JOHANNESBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - The group treasurer of South Africa’s Eskom, Andre Pillay, will leave the power utility at the end of August, it said on Monday, the latest high-profile exit after its chief executive quit earlier this year.

Eskom supplies more than 90% of South Africa’s electricity, but has implemented severe power cuts this year and is failing to generate sufficient profit.

It is hinging its recovery hopes on a 230 billion rand ($16 billion) bailout pledged by government in February. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Jan Harvey)

