UPDATE 2-South Africa's Eskom facing "death spiral" - departing CEO

By Alexander Winning

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state power utility Eskom is facing a “death spiral” as its sales decline while spending on debt servicing soars, its outgoing chief executive warned on Tuesday, as the firm reported a 20.7 billion rand ($1.5 billion) annual loss.

The struggling utility, which supplies more than 90% of the power in Africa’s most advanced economy but is dependent on government bailouts to survive, faces a similar loss in 2019/20.

It was forced to implement blackouts this year because of capacity constraints, denting economic output.

Fixing debt-laden Eskom is one of the biggest challenges faced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as he tries to haul the economy out of a decade-long slump.

It expects to make a 20 billion rand net loss in the current 2019/20 financial year after the 20.7 billion rand loss in 2018/19.

Eskom Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe, who will leave his post this week, said the company’s outdated business model had to change.

“We are now facing the death spiral,” he told a news conference, referring to a situation where a growing number of Eskom’s customers were going off-grid or reducing their dependence on the utility because of rising tariffs and intermittent supplies.

“Our economy which is under duress – and it’s been like that for some time - has not helped the situation,” he added.

Part of the problem for Eskom is that its wages, fuel and debt-servicing costs have climbed steeply over the past decade, while its electricity sales have declined in volume terms.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Eskom Chairman Jabu Mabuza will juggle his responsibilities as chairman with those of interim CEO while the Eskom board and the government find a permanent replacement for Hadebe.

The government has proposed giving Eskom a 59 billion rand cash injection over the next two financial years, in addition to 230 billion rand of bailouts spread over the next decade.

But analysts say even those bailouts won’t be enough to make Eskom sustainable in the long term.

Government officials and bankers are working on other options like swapping Eskom debt for government bonds or moving its debt to a government-owned special purpose vehicle. The government has also said it will split Eskom into different entities for generation, distribution and transmission to make it more efficient.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told reporters on Tuesday that the government had asked Freeman Nomvalo from the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants to help establish a chief restructuring office at Eskom.

Nomvalo formerly worked in the National Treasury.

($1 = 14.1814 rand)