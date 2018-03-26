FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 26, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

S. Africa dollar bond yield spread falls 6 bps after Moody's reprieve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - The premium demanded by investors to hold South African sovereign dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries fell by six basis points on Monday after Moody’s affirmed the country’s investment grade credit rating.

The average yield spread of South African dollar bonds over U.S. Treasuries on the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified index fell to a five-day low of 251 basis points.

Late on Friday, ratings agency Moody’s affirmed South Africa’s debt at ‘Baa3’, the lowest rung of investment grade, and revised its credit outlook to stable from negative.

A downgrade to junk would have seen South Africa removed from key bond indices, triggering billions of dollars in outflows.

Reporting by Claire Milhench

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.