FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 22, 2018 / 8:35 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Restructuring Eskom top of South Africa agenda-finmin Nene

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Restructuring state-run power firm Eskom is “on top of the agenda” for South Africa, the country’s finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Friday, though he said recent outages likely had very little impact on the economy.

“It should be very minimal this time round, because...it also was related to the impasse in the industrial space,” Nene reporters on the sidelines of an Africa conference hosted by Standard Bank.

Discussions on wages with unions were continuing, he said

He added: “Beyond the discussions and the negotiations on the salaries, what is important is actually beginning to restructure Eskom....it is on top of our agenda to get Eskom on a sustainable platform.”

He also said South Africa needed to build up its fiscal buffers to be able to withstand any external shocks and that he expected the economy to expand at 1.5 percent in 2018 despite the surprise contraction in the first quarter. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.