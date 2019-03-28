S.Africa starts to resume beef exports after foot and mouth outbreak

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - South Africa has started to resume exports of red meat and related products after an outbreak of the highly contagious foot and mouth disease (FMD) in January halted trade, the agriculture department said on Thursday.

The viral disease, which causes lesions and lameness in cattle and sheep, was detected in a northern district of Limpopo province, resulting in the World Organisation for Animal Health temporarily suspending South Africa’s FMD-free status.

Required veterinary health certificates have been issued for beef exports to resume to countries including Mozambique, Lesotho, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, the department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said in a statement.

Exports of dairy products have also largely been restored as well as trade in FMD-free pork to countries including Lesotho and the Seychelles, it said.

“Some markets for the export of hides, skins and wool are still affected and negotiations are taking place in particular where products have been processed to ensure the destruction of the FMD virus,” the department said.

Exports to China of red meat, pork and wool products continue to be suspended but the South African agriculture ministry said it was in talks with China to resume trade.

The affected area has been under quarantine and no new cases of FMD have been detected, the department said.

Foot and mouth disease does not affect people but poses a threat to cloven-hoofed animals - such as cattle, goats and sheep.