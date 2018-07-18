South Africa gold producers offer single-digit hikes - document

JOHANNESBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - South African gold producers have offered wage increases of around up to around 6 percent to most rank and file miners and up to around 4.5 percent for more skilled workers, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Demands by the four unions involved range widely but are over 30 percent in some cases and one union source told Reuters that the by the gold producers offers were “very low.”

The four companies involved are Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold and AngloGold Ashanti and a smaller producer. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia)