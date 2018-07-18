FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 18, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa gold producers offer single-digit hikes - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - South African gold producers have offered wage increases of around up to around 6 percent to most rank and file miners and up to around 4.5 percent for more skilled workers, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Demands by the four unions involved range widely but are over 30 percent in some cases and one union source told Reuters that the by the gold producers offers were “very low.”

The four companies involved are Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold and AngloGold Ashanti and a smaller producer. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.