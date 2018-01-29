FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
January 29, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

IFC extends $62 million loan to South Africa's Mercantile Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The International Finance Corporation (IFC) said on Monday it would extend a seven-year loan of 740 million rand ($62 million)to Mercantile Bank to boost lending to small and medium businesses (SMEs), with a focus on women-owned firms.

The IFC, a member of the World Bank, said in a statement the financing was part of an initiative to invest up to 40 billion rand into South African SMEs over the next five to seven years. ($1 = 11.9640 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.