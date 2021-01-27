COVID-19 has exacerbated South Africa’s growth, fiscal vulnerabilities - IMF

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic has worsened South Africa’s economic growth and fiscal vulnerabilities, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday, adding that power cuts by state-owned utility Eskom will likely worsen the situation.

“Reining in large fiscal deficits and debt will require containing public wage bill and avoiding ill-targeted subsidies and transfers to inefficient state-owned enterprises,” the IMF said in a statement.