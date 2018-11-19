Optimism in South Africa's economic recovery fading - IMF

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s economic recovery plans face serious constraints with growing debt of state firms domestically and capital outflows as a result of global trade tensions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.
“Some of the initial optimism has dissipated as growth remains stuck in low gear and reform implementation has faced constraints,” the IMF said, naming the state power firm Eskom as a key risk.
Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by James Macharia