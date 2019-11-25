Bonds News
November 25, 2019 / 2:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa at risk if economic reforms don't materialise fast - IMF

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Africa faces a prolonged period of weak economic growth marked by rising unemployment, inequality and greater credit-rating risk if the government does not act fast to implement reforms, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

“The FY20/21 budget to be presented in February should articulate measures to address fiscal and SOE challenges and stabilize government debt,” the global lender said in statement at the conclusion of a 2-week, Article IV visit to the country. “Failure to implement the needed adjustment in government and SOE (state-owned entities) spending and efficiency will worsen debt dynamics, erode financial stability, and further raise the country risk premium.” (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below