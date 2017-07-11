FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
South Africa's manufacturing output down 0.8 percent y/y in May
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2017 / 11:11 AM / a month ago

South Africa's manufacturing output down 0.8 percent y/y in May

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, contracting less than expected, after falling by 4.2 percent in April, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing volumes would contract by 4.5 percent year-on-year in May.

Factory production on a month-on-month basis fell 0.3 percent, but was up 0.4 percent in the three months to May compared with the previous three months. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.