South Africa's September manufacturing output down 1.6 percent y/y
November 9, 2017 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's September manufacturing output down 1.6 percent y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s manufacturing output fell 1.6 percent year-on-year in September after rising by a revised 1.8 percent in August, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing volumes would rise by 0.6 percent year-on-year in September.

Factory production on a month-on-month basis was down by 0.8 percent, but was up 1 percent in the three months to September compared with the previous three months. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

