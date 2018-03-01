South Africa's Ramaphosa says aims to resolve land issue "once and for all"

CAPE TOWN, March 1 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday he wanted talks on the thorny topic of land expropriation to avoid panic but wanted to resolve the issue of racial disparities in property ownership “once and for all”.

“I will shortly initiate a dialogue with key stakeholders ... There is no need for any one of us to panic and start beating war drums,” Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces in televised remarks. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia)