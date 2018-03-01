FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
March 1, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa says aims to resolve land issue "once and for all"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, March 1 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday he wanted talks on the thorny topic of land expropriation to avoid panic but wanted to resolve the issue of racial disparities in property ownership “once and for all”.

“I will shortly initiate a dialogue with key stakeholders ... There is no need for any one of us to panic and start beating war drums,” Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces in televised remarks. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Ed Stoddard Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.