March 14, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa says won't allow illegal land grabs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, March 14 (Reuters) - South Africa will not allow illegal land grabs, new President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday, after lawmakers backed plans for land expropriation without compensation last month.

“We cannot have a situation where we allow land grabs, because that is anarchy,” Ramaphosa said in a speech in parliament. “We cannot have a situation of anarchy when we have proper constitutional means through which we can work to give land to our people.” (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia)

