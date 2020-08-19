South Africa's Eskom extends power cuts into Thursday

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s troubled power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would extend scheduled blackouts into Thursday as breakdowns continued to weigh on the system.

The ‘stage 2’ power cuts, known locally as loadshedding and already in their second day, would be implemented from 0700 GMT to 2000 GMT on Thursday, Eskom said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that constraints on the power system were likely to persist for the rest of the week. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jon Boyle)