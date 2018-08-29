South African mall reopens after evacuation due to bomb threat

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South African police found no explosive device at the Mall of Africa after the shopping centre’s management received a bomb threat earlier, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Police searched and nothing was found and it was handed to the management,” said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The mall’s management confirmed in a statement that trading had resumed at the shopping complex. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Writing by James Macharia; editing by David Stamp)