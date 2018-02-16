FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 16, 2018 / 9:35 AM / in a day

S.Africa CDS hit 2-week low after Ramaphosa sworn in as president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to South African sovereign debt fell to a two-week low on Friday, a day after Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as the country’s president.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for South Africa fell 3 basis points (bps) from Thursday’s close to 144 bps according to IHS Markit data, the lowest level since Feb. 2.

Hopes are high that Ramaphosa will tackle endemic corruption and introduce structural reforms to reverse South Africa’s economic decline. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.