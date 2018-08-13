REFILE-UPDATE 1-South Africa's central bank "nowhere near" intervention on rand - deputy governor

(Replaces ‘where’ with ‘were’ in para 1)

* Central bank surprised by magnitude of rand decline

* C.bank could become involved if “market was in jeopardy”

* Could adjust policy rate if situation deteriorates

By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The South African Reserve Bank was surprised by the magnitude of the rand’s weakness early on Monday but forex market conditions were “nowhere near” requiring the bank to intervene, deputy governor Daniel Mminele told Reuters.

The rand slid more than 10 percent to a 2-year low against the dollar in early trade as a renewed rout in the Turkish lira spread to other emerging market currencies.

The turbulent unit recouped much of its losses to trade 1.23 percent weaker at 14.2525 as at 1441 GMT.

“We certainly were surprised by the magnitude of those moves,” Mminele told Reuters, adding that the central bank does not intervene in forex markets with the view to influence the exchange rate towards a particular level.

“If there were to be a situation where we were concerned that there would be huge disruptions in the market to a point where the orderly functioning of the market was in jeopardy, we would consider becoming involved but we are nowhere near those kind of circumstances,” he said.

Turkey’s lira has lost more than 40 percent of its value this year on worries over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s increasing control over the economy and deteriorating relations with the United States.

The lira did find a sliver of support when Turkey’s central bank said it had lowered reserve requirement ratios for banks. It also said it would take all necessary measures to maintain financial stability.

For South Africa, Mminele said the central bank would monitor “the situation carefully” and look at what the movements in the rand currency, if sustained over time, suggested for the inflation outlook.

“If the outlook deteriorates, it may become necessary to adjust monetary policy in the future to ensure that inflation remains comfortably inside the target range and that we keep inflation expectations anchored,” he said.

“It is important that one does not overreact to those short term market movements.”

South Africa’s central bank inflation target range is 3 to 6 percent. The bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 6.5 percent in July. The next interest rates decision is due on Sept. 20. (Editing by James Macharia and William Maclean)