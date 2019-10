LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds came under pressure on Wednesday after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the budget deficit will rise to a near two-decade high and gross debt was set to soar.

Longer-dated issues bore the brunt of the losses with the 2044 bond falling 1.2 cents in the dollar to trade at 96.355 cents, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)