S.Africa dollar bonds fall after growth forecast slashed in budget

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s longer-dated dollar-bonds suffered on Wednesday after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni slashed economic growth forecasts and pledged a 69 billion rand ($4.8 billion) bailout over the next three years for battered state power utility Eskom.

The 2041 and 2044 bonds fell around 0.7 cents to trade at 101.663 cents and 91.104 cents in the dollar respectively, according to Tradeweb data.

Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Eskom held broadly steady after the announcement. ($1 = 14.2762 rand) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)