LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South Africa dollar-denominated debt trimmed losses across the curve on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former central bank governor Tito Mboweni as finance minister.

The 2044 and 2041 issues traded around 0.5 cents lower, after having lost nearly 0.8 cents earlier in the day, according to Tradeweb data. Shorter-dated bonds erased nearly all their losses to trade almost flat on the day. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)