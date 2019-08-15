South African Markets - Factors to watch on August 15

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect South African markets on Thursday.

ECONOMIC EVENTS

- No major releases.

COMPANIES

- Full Year 2019 Tongaat Hulett Earnings Release.

- Full Year 2019 City Lodge Hotels Earnings Release.

- Full Year 2019 Adapt IT Holdings Ltd Earnings Release.

- Full Year 2019 Arb Holdings Ltd Earnings Release.

- Full Year 2019 Resilient Reit Ltd Earnings Release.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS

South African stocks slipped to a near six-month low on Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury bond yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007, reflecting concerns over the outlook for the world’s biggest economy.

The rand ZAR=D3 weakened 1.35% to 15.3500 per dollar, as concerns about the global economy overshadowed improved local retail sales data.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slid and oil prices extended a punishing sell-off on Thursday as investors feared an historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields could prove a herald of recession globally.

WALL STREET

Wall Street sold off sharply on Wednesday as recession fears gripped the market after the U.S. Treasury yield curve temporarily inverted for the first time in 12 years.

GOLD

Gold prices rose on Thursday, as investors flocked to safer havens after an inverted U.S. bond yield curve pointed to new recession fears following poor economic data from Germany and China.

EMERGING MARKETS

For the top emerging markets news, double click on

- - - -

Some of the main stories out in the South African press:

BUSINESS DAY

- Israeli-led consortium pushing for 4.8 billion rand ($313 million) takeover of Clover.

- Cape Town murder rate still rising after army deployment.

BUSINESS REPORT

- Axed Old Mutual chief executive Moyo files bid to reverse termination. ($1 = 15.3542 rand)